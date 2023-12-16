Browns Nation

Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bears Game

browns locker room with helmets
Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

The Cleveland Browns have been through it this season, but one thing’s for sure: This team won’t back down or cave in.

Injuries continue to pile up in Berea, but the team has been swift to respond and make adjustments.

Now, they announce that they have elevated S Tanner McCalister and LB Charlie Thomas III from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s must-win game vs. the Chicago Bears.

According to the Browns’ website, McCalister is an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State who’s been with the team for the entire season, making one appearance thus far.

As for Thomas, he’s also an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech, also making one appearance off the team’s practice squad thus far.

The Browns cannot afford a setback against Matt Eberflus’ team as they continue to pursue a postseason berth.

Winning the division could be out of the question at this point, but they’re still in control of their destiny when it comes to the AFC Wild Card.

Injuries have derailed a once-promising campaign for Kevin Stefanski’s troops, yet the team is still 8 and 5, against all odds.

The team’s next-man-up mentality has been key to getting the job done and even pulling off some major upsets along the way.

The Bears, on the other hand, have no incentive to compete right now, but they’ve proven that they can be explosive and dangerous, and are coming off a huge divisional win over the Detroit Lions.

