Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments Against NFL Referees

The 2023-2024 NFL season has been a roller coaster of a year that has seen an unprecedented amount of injuries, backup quarterbacks, and fines.

However, NFL officials have somehow found a way to become one of the most controversial parts of the season thus far, especially according to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

For Garrett’s part, he believes that the officials have something against him due to the lack of calls he’s getting (via Dov Kleiman on Twitter.)

#Browns star Pass-Rusher Myles Garrett doubles down on his belief that the refs have something against him: Garrett: "I just want them to do their job to the best of their ability." "Right now I’m not getting any calls, so it can’t get much worse than that, but I hope it has a… https://t.co/bILMbTWaQc pic.twitter.com/tAoYEnW9Gp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 16, 2023

You don’t have to watch a Browns game very long to see what Garrett is talking about.

Seemingly on every play, he’s either getting held, pushed in the back, or having hands to the face, not to mention the fact that whoever is guarding him seems to have an automatic half-second head-start built into their job.

He went so far as to say that after Cleveland’s last matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it looked like cats had scratched up his shoulder!

This isn’t the first time that Garrett has taken a shot at the officiating, and it surely won’t be the last.

Additionally, his comments are no doubt emboldened thanks to recent events in the NFL.

After an offensive offsides call in the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game that altered the outcome of the game, it seems to be open season on NFL referees.

While there’s no doubt that it was the correct call, tempers have still flared, and it seems like everyone is coming out of the woodwork to take a shot at how the game is being officiated.