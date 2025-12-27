Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Steelers Game

With only two more weeks remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to continue their evaluation of young players and hopefully build some momentum heading into the offseason. The Browns have several players who look promising for the organization’s long-term prospects, but there is a lot of work to be done to get them back into playoff contention.

For Week 17, the Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North clash. Unlike Cleveland, Pittsburgh is in the driver’s seat to win the division and can clinch it with a victory over its rivals.

For the Browns, one of the last remaining storylines to watch out for is Myles Garrett’s pursuit of the all-time sack record. Garrett needs just one more sack to pass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt for first all-time, so all eyes will be on him as he gets after Aaron Rodgers.

Offensively, the team was dealt a blow when Quinshon Judkins was ruled out for the remainder of the year due to a broken fibula.

With Judkins on injured reserve, the team made a couple of standard elevations ahead of their matchup against Pittsburgh via the team’s official X account.

“We’ve elevated TE Sal Cannella and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad.”

Sal Cannella is being brought up for depth after Harold Fannin Jr. suffered a groin injury at Friday’s practice. Fannin is expected to play, though Cannella could see snaps should he aggravate the injury.

Meanwhile, Dillon Gabriel is dealing with a shoulder injury, so it makes sense to bring up Bailey Zappe.

