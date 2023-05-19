Browns Announce Kickoff Times For Preseason Schedule

The moment most Cleveland Browns fans were waiting for is finally here: We have the preseason schedule.

The team shared the dates and times of the four upcoming preseason games:

Aug. 3 @ 8 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets (Canton, OH, Hall of Fame Game)

Aug. 11 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders (Cleveland, OH)

Aug. 17 @ 7:30 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia, PA)

Aug. 26 @ 1 p.m.: Cleveland Browns @ Kansas City Chiefs (Kansas City, MO)

Kickoff times for all four of our preseason games are set 🙌 📰 » https://t.co/BQWq3a0boq pic.twitter.com/veclkq9zkE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

The team will look get to get back to the postseason after back-to-back losing seasons and for the second time under head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The players might not be thrilled about the fact that they’ll have to play four preseason games, as opposed to the three preseason games the rest of the teams have to play.

That’s because of the celebration of Joe Thomas and his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

As per usual, teams aren’t likely to play starters in preseason games, at least not for the whole game.

But it’s definitely going to be interesting to see some of the new faces and those who are still trying to work their way up the ladder and make the final 53-man roster.

There are high expectations for this year’s Browns squad.

Hiring DC Jim Schwartz and all the additions they’ve made to the defensive side of the field give the fans more than enough reasons to be excited for what’s to come in 2023, and they’ll definitely tune in to these games, even if they don’t actually count.