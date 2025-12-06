Browns Announce Roster Move Ahead Of Titans Game

With the Cleveland Browns set to face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the team is looking at its roster and seeing what sort of adjustments are necessary. They are adamant about getting a big win against the Titans and want to position themselves to do that.

On Saturday, the team announced that it had elevated defensive end K.J Henry from its practice squad.

Henry has a history with the Browns and is looking to finally spend some time on the field for them.

We've elevated DE K.J. Henry from the practice squad — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2025

Throughout his career, Henry has earned 22 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has played in 14 games and three starts for the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier this season, Henry joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after brief stints with the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Browns. He was then released by the Steelers just a few weeks later at the start of November.

He’s a fifth-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft and made some noise in college when playing for Clemson, racking up 51 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, and nine tackles for loss during his last season with the team.

Henry’s rookie NFL season was easily his most productive one, as he appeared in 10 games for the Commanders. Since then, it’s been a trend of diminishing returns for the 26-year-old.

The Browns have had Henry in their practice squad before, so some fans weren’t sure how much time and attention he’d get when they re-signed him. However, this latest move means that they see something special in him, even if he doesn’t get many minutes during Sunday’s game against the Titans.

The Browns are attempting to score a significant win against Tennessee, and they want to improve every facet of their roster. Their defense has already been stellar, but more support can only help, which is why this upgrade for Henry makes sense.

