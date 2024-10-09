Browns Announce Roster Move With Charley Hughlett

The 1-4 Cleveland Browns are on the verge of having their season fall off a cliff largely due to offensive ineptitude and a laundry list of missing practice participants.

Long snapper Charlie Hughlett is one of those injured players missing practice on Wednesday, and the team recently announced a roster move with their foundational special teams guy.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot shared that the team has placed Hughlett on injured reserve, though they have designated Maurice Hurst II and Mohamoud Diabate for return to practice.

#Browns have placed LS Charley Hughlett on IR, and have designated Maurice Hurst II and Mohamoud Diabate for return to practice. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 9, 2024

Hurst was placed on IR after Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys due to an ankle injury, while Diabate is also returning from a hip injury that landed him on IR after the Cowboys game.

The two will provide a few reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense is still the main issue with this team thus far.

Rex Sunahara will likely be the replacement at long snapper for the time being, as the 6’6″ 28-year-old LS was called up from the practice squad following Hughlett’s injury announcement.

Sunahara was initially signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 by the Miami Dolphins before bouncing around to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and eventually the Browns’ practice squads.

Sunday is set to be his first taste of live action on an NFL roster, and he’ll have big shoes to fill for at least a month with Hughlett out of commission.

With so many divisional matchups looming after this Week 6 matchup, the Browns need to rally together and find a way to get back in the win column.

