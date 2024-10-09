Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Martin Emerson’s Early Season Struggles

There are many people to point the finger at when it comes to the Cleveland Browns’ 1-4 start, with most of them being pointed at the offense that hasn’t cracked 18 points in a game yet, but some fans are also going after cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. as well for his subpar performance.

Emerson is off to a rough start through five games, but head coach Kevin Stefanski has his back and recently got honest about his early-season struggles.

Team insider Tony Grossi shared Kevin Stefanski’s thoughts about Emerson’s struggles, “It’s an occupational hazard in this league, if you’re playing corner in this league you’re going to get beat at times. He has the right mindset.”

Stefanski on MJ Emerson struggles: 'it's an occupational hazard in this league, if you're playing corner in this league you're going to get beat at times. He has the right mindset.' — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 9, 2024

Emerson has been burned a few times this season and overall has 27 tackles and two pass deflections in his third year with the team, and with safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman and cornerback Denzel Ward nursing injuries and in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Emerson could help out immensely if he could lock in and deliver a big performance.

He had 29 pass deflections over his first two seasons and reeled in four interceptions last season, so this year has represented a step back thus far, but it’s encouraging that Stefanski still has full belief in his guy.

This Browns offense needs to turn it around, but the defense is also in need of a bounce-back performance after surrendering 34 points to the Washington Commanders last week.

With so many divisional matchups on the horizon, the Browns desperately need to get back in the win column by any means necessary on Sunday.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Has Made A Decision About Play-Calling Duties