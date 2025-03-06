Browns Are Hosting Top QB Prospect For Visit On Thursday

The Cleveland Browns have to make a big decision.

The No. 2 pick gives them an opportunity to reset the franchise and get back on track, and they can’t afford to swing and miss here.

They’ve already hosted some of the best prospects in college for their first top 30 visits.

Now, as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, they will do so with Miami star QB Cam Ward on Thursday.

The Titans will kick off their 30 visits today, hosting Penn State edge-rusher Abdul Carter in Nashville. Meanwhile, the Browns will have Miami QB Cam Ward for his 30 visit in Berea. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 6, 2025

The Browns wanted to have all top four prospects in town at the same time, but that wasn’t possible due to scheduling issues.

They hosted Colorado stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Penn State’s Abdul Carter on Wednesday.

Ward is projected to be the first quarterback off the board, and he’s also expected to be the first overall pick.

However, the Titans are reportedly on the fence about potentially keeping their pick.

According to most reports, the Browns will go after a veteran quarterback in free agency.

They’ve been tied to Shedeur Sanders as well, but some analysts have expressed concerns about his unimpressive arm, lack of mobility, and demeanor.

Ward seems to be the best prospect in this class, even though it’s not particularly stacked at the quarterback position.

He’s a privileged athlete with a cannon for an arm, and he’s proven that he can efficiently make throws at all levels of the field.

His decision-making was erratic at times, and he’s not a perfect prospect by any means, but if the Browns have a chance at him, they should roll the dice.

