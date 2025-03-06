Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Hosting Top QB Prospect For Visit On Thursday

Browns Are Hosting Top QB Prospect For Visit On Thursday

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Are Hosting Top QB Prospect For Visit On Thursday
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have to make a big decision.

The No. 2 pick gives them an opportunity to reset the franchise and get back on track, and they can’t afford to swing and miss here.

They’ve already hosted some of the best prospects in college for their first top 30 visits.

Now, as reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, they will do so with Miami star QB Cam Ward on Thursday.

The Browns wanted to have all top four prospects in town at the same time, but that wasn’t possible due to scheduling issues.

They hosted Colorado stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and Penn State’s Abdul Carter on Wednesday.

Ward is projected to be the first quarterback off the board, and he’s also expected to be the first overall pick.

However, the Titans are reportedly on the fence about potentially keeping their pick.

According to most reports, the Browns will go after a veteran quarterback in free agency.

They’ve been tied to Shedeur Sanders as well, but some analysts have expressed concerns about his unimpressive arm, lack of mobility, and demeanor.

Ward seems to be the best prospect in this class, even though it’s not particularly stacked at the quarterback position.

He’s a privileged athlete with a cannon for an arm, and he’s proven that he can efficiently make throws at all levels of the field.

His decision-making was erratic at times, and he’s not a perfect prospect by any means, but if the Browns have a chance at him, they should roll the dice.

NEXT:  Browns Announce Big Move With Deshaun Watson's Contract
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation