Browns Announce Big Move With Deshaun Watson’s Contract

The Cleveland Browns have once again restructured Deshaun Watson’s contract.

They desperately needed some wiggle room to make some moves, and it seems like they’ve done it.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates and Adam Schefter, this move clears $36 million in cap space.

Cap space for Cleveland: https://t.co/3JMj0jN7NC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2025

They converted a portion of his $44.75 million base salary into a signing bonus, and they’ve now opened up around $36 million in cap space.

Watson’s mammoth contract has been a major issue for the Browns since they signed him to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

Between a lengthy suspension and multiple injuries, he’s made just 19 appearances since he joined the team in 2022, and he hasn’t been particularly good.

Now, after sustaining a second Achilles tear during his rehab, some believe he might not be able to play at all next season, and his days in Northeast Ohio might be over.

Watson’s cap hit won’t be any lower in 2025 or 2026, but the team added multiple void years, meaning they can spread out the dead-cap hit if or when they finally cut ties with him.

In hindsight, this will go down as one of the absolute worst transactions not only in football but in professional sports history.

Hopefully, the team will spend that money wisely and make the most of this newly found cap space.

