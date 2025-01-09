Browns Are Interviewing Dolphins Assistant For OC Role Today

The Cleveland Browns are looking for someone to replace Ken Dorsey.

It never seemed like Dorsey and Kevin Stefanski were on the same page, so his firing wasn’t surprising.

With that in mind, they’re considering internal and external candidates for the vacancy.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot from Cleveland.com, the Browns will interview Darrell Bevell, the Miami Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, for the position.

#Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell is in Cleveland today for his OC interview with Kevin Stefanski, source says — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 9, 2025

Bevell has been a part of Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff since 2022.

He has also been the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition, he was the Lions’ interim head coach in 2020 after they fired Matt Patricia, and he had the same role with the Jaguars the following season after they dismissed Urban Meyer.

He’s a very experienced coach with a proven background.

Nevertheless, there hasn’t been much enthusiasm about any potential hire for this role.

Most reports state that Coach Stefanski will have a hands-on approach and more responsibility and freedom on offense than ever.

He will most likely go back to calling plays on offense, regardless of who they hire.

The Browns have also interviewed tight ends coach Tommy Rees for a potential promotion, and some believe New Orleans Saints’ OC Klint Kubiak could also be in the mix.

In addition, they hired Rice University head coach Mike Bloomgren to be their next offensive line coach.

