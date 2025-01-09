Analyst Believes Browns’ OC Job Is Between 2 Candidates

The Cleveland Browns had seen enough of Ken Dorsey.

They fired him shortly after the end of the season, and they’re now in the hunt for a new offensive coordinator.

However, it seems like it shouldn’t be long before they find a replacement.

According to a report by Cody Suek, the team will likely either promote TE coach Tommy Rees, whom they have already interviewed for the job, or pursue Klint Kubiak.

I believe there is a very good chance that either Klint Kubiak or Tommy Rees will be named OC in the near future. — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) January 9, 2025

Kubiak is still under contract as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator, but the team is also looking for a new head coach, so he could be available.

The 37-year-old assistant coach has been coaching since 2010.

He was a quality control assistant at Texas A&M before joining the Minnesota Vikings.

He also had a stint with the Denver Broncos as an offensive assistant.

More importantly, his father, Gary Kubiak, was one of Kevin Stefanski’s mentors when they were together in the Minnesota Vikings.

Stefanski has been very vocal about his admiration for Coach Kubiak and how he helped him embrace and incorporate his offensive concepts into his own system.

He would be a seamless fit for his offense.

Furthermore, most people believe that Stefanski will reclaim offensive playcalling duties, so they don’t give much thought to the team’s new offensive coordinator.

While that might not be ideal for the new hire, Stefanski’s play-calling has always been his biggest strength.

