Browns Are Meeting With Top WR Prospect Today

The Cleveland Browns have nothing established at wide receiver outside of Jerry Jeudy, who took a significant step back in 2025 after a breakout year in 2024. With the sixth and 24th picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, it’s a common sentiment that the Browns will use at least one of those picks on a receiver to help out whoever the quarterback is going to be in Week 1.

With little cap space, the draft has to be the place where the Browns find some weapons. There have been plenty of mock drafts and rumors linking the Browns to the projected first receiver off the board as well, who just so happens to have played his college ball just down the road.

Carnell Tate will likely be the first receiver selected in April and would make a lot of sense for the Browns. Because of that, it’s only right to have him in for a visit, which ESPN Cleveland reported took place today.

“The Browns are also hosting WR Carnell Tate on a visit. He’s a projected top 10 pick,” ESPN Cleveland wrote.

The Browns are also hosting WR Carnell Tate on a visit. He's a projected top 10 pick. https://t.co/QTfWS2Qexx pic.twitter.com/hGKM0tUNwr — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2026

The Browns also met with potential first-round quarterback Ty Simpson out of Alabama, who could be in the mix with the 24th pick. Tate likely won’t make it that far, so he is firmly in the mix at No. 6, and it’s fun to think about the potential of bringing in both of them.

Tate is the latest in a long line of incredible wide receiver prospects out of Ohio State, and few would have an issue with him being the guy at No. 6. He has plenty of experience playing alongside other top receivers such as Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jeremiah Smith, so he’d likely be comfortable not having to be the WR1 right away.

There are a few questions around Tate, namely his potential to be a bonafide No. 1 receiver since he was never that at Ohio State, as well as the fact that he had a strong, but not exceptional NFL Combine performance. If he turns into a Tee Higgins instead of a Ja’Marr Chase, that might not be someone the Browns want to use a sixth overall pick on with other glaring needs on the roster.

It’s still just a meeting, and there is a lot to be decided, but the links between Tate and the Browns are going to continue being made over the next few weeks. Whether he’s the right move at No. 6 remains to be seen.

NEXT:

Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr. Is Drawing Interest From 2 Teams