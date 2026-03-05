Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr. Is Drawing Interest From 2 Teams

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do in terms of rebuilding their offensive line this offseason. Cam Robinson, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Jack Conklin are all gone in free agency, but the Browns did recently add one piece to the puzzle by trading for Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans to presumably start at RT.

Dawand Jones is still in the mix at left tackle, but after consecutive season-ending leg injuries, he is far from a sure thing as well. It’s a shame because the Browns committed to him to replace a former first-round pick and a guy who was seen as a long-term anchor in Jedrick Wills, who didn’t play last season as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Not to be forgotten, Wills is reportedly ready to come back.

Insider Jordan Schultz recently shared that he has already met with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions.

“Sources: Former #Browns OT Jedrick Wills, who sat out last season to fully recover from a knee injury, has been on a tour of visits with NFL teams — including the #Patriots and today with the #Lions. Visits are expected to continue into next week. A former top-10 pick, Wills — who is just 26 — fully expects to be with an NFL team this season,” Schultz posted on X.

Wills didn’t look like himself the last time he took the field, but it was clear he was fighting through injury. With a full year off to recover and still just 26 years old, he represents one of the most intriguing free agents on the market.

You don’t often find franchise left tackles in free agency, and you especially don’t find them at 26 years old. Wills might not get a massive nine-figure contract due to his injury history, but he is a sneaky under-the-radar target that could change the trajectory of somebody’s offense.

The Lions and Patriots are two of the best teams in football, but it’s fair to wonder if the Browns give Wills a call. The need for offensive line upgrades are well documented, and it’s worth at least considering all options in that pursuit.

Cleveland has two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, and it is a fair assumption that that will be the route to find the next anchor(s) on this offensive line, like Wills was supposed to be. As great as the 2025 class was, the Browns didn’t bring in any linemen, but that could very well change in April.

