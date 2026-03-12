Browns Are Re-Signing Key Special Teams Player

The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face on special teams.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the team has agreed to terms with punter Corey Bojorquez on a new contract. The move ensures that Cleveland will retain one of its most reliable special teams contributors as the team prepares for the 2026 season.

Bojorquez has been a steady presence for the Browns since joining the team in 2022.

Cabot shared the update on social media as the Browns continued making roster moves this week.

“Browns P Corey Bojorquez has agreed to terms with the club and is re-signing his contract today, league source tells clevelanddotcom,” Cabot wrote on X. “The Browns will have their kicking triumvirate back.”

Bojorquez originally entered the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills. After spending time with several teams early in his career, he eventually found stability with Cleveland.

Since joining the Browns, Bojorquez has consistently produced strong numbers as a punter.

During the 2025 season, he appeared in all 17 games and recorded 91 punts for 4,165 yards. His average of roughly 45.8 yards per punt helped the Browns control field position throughout the year.

Field position often plays a major role in close NFL games, and the Browns clearly value Bojorquez’s role in that area.

While much of the attention during the offseason has focused on Cleveland’s offensive line changes and defensive additions, keeping the special teams unit intact is another important step.

With Bojorquez now returning, the Browns will once again head into the season with the same trio of specialists that helped anchor their kicking game in recent years.

That familiarity could give Cleveland an edge in tight games where field position and special teams execution often make the difference.

