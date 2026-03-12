Browns Make Major Decision With Jack Conklin

The Cleveland Browns have made another significant move as they continue reshaping their roster this offseason.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns have released veteran offensive tackle Jack Conklin. The move marks the end of Conklin’s six-year tenure in Cleveland and signals another major change along the team’s offensive line.

Conklin had been one of the Browns’ most important offensive linemen since joining the team in 2020. However, injuries and the team’s recent additions along the offensive line appear to have influenced the organization’s decision to move in a different direction.

Pelissero shared the update on social media early Thursday morning.

“The Browns have released OT Jack Conklin,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Conklin originally signed with Cleveland during the 2020 offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. The former first-round pick quickly became a cornerstone of the Browns’ offensive line.

In his first season with Cleveland, Conklin delivered one of the best performances of his career. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2020 and played a major role in helping the Browns reach the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades.

At his peak, Conklin was widely regarded as one of the NFL’s top right tackles. His physical run blocking and reliable pass protection helped anchor one of the league’s strongest offensive lines.

However, injuries became a recurring issue in recent seasons.

Conklin suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 season that forced him to miss significant time. While he worked his way back onto the field, the veteran tackle struggled to regain the same level of durability that he had in the earlier stages of his career.

In 2025, Conklin appeared in eight games for Cleveland before again dealing with health issues.

Despite the move, Conklin leaves Cleveland having played an important role in several successful seasons for the franchise.

Across six years with the Browns, he started 57 games and helped anchor an offensive line that was often considered among the best in the NFL.

Now, the veteran tackle will likely draw interest from teams looking for experienced help along the offensive front.

For Cleveland, the decision represents another step in what has been a major overhaul of the offensive line heading into the 2026 season.

