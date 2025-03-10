Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Are Releasing Veteran Defensive Tackle

Browns Are Releasing Veteran Defensive Tackle

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Are Releasing Veteran Defensive Tackle
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The NFL offseason chess match is in full swing, and the Cleveland Browns are making moves that ripple across the league.

As teams jockey for salary cap space and roster flexibility, veteran players often find themselves caught in the crossfire of tough business decisions.

One such casualty has emerged from Cleveland’s defensive line, signaling a shift in the team’s priorities.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are parting ways with a key defensive tackle, reshaping their defensive front for the upcoming season.

“The Browns have notified DT Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year. Tomlinson will be designated as post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday,” Adam Schefter reported.

This strategic financial maneuver, as detailed by NFL Insider Tony Grossi, will create approximately $6 million in immediate salary cap relief for the Cleveland Browns.

The team is using the post-June 1 designation to spread out the cap hit, though this approach comes with a delayed cost – a $6.4 million dead cap charge in 2026.

Cleveland’s front office appears willing to trade future financial flexibility for present-day cap space.

Tomlinson’s journey to this point has been marked by steady progression and increasing market value.

After the New York Giants selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft from Alabama, he played out his rookie contract worth $4.57 million, which included a $1.46 million signing bonus.

His performance earned him a two-year, $22 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, featuring $20 million in guarantees.

The defensive tackle’s stock continued to rise, culminating in a four-year, $57 million contract with the Browns in 2023, including $27.5 million guaranteed.

NEXT:  Browns Are Trading For QB Kenny Pickett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation