Browns Are Releasing Veteran Defensive Tackle

The NFL offseason chess match is in full swing, and the Cleveland Browns are making moves that ripple across the league.

As teams jockey for salary cap space and roster flexibility, veteran players often find themselves caught in the crossfire of tough business decisions.

One such casualty has emerged from Cleveland’s defensive line, signaling a shift in the team’s priorities.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns are parting ways with a key defensive tackle, reshaping their defensive front for the upcoming season.

“The Browns have notified DT Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year. Tomlinson will be designated as post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday,” Adam Schefter reported.

The Browns have notified DT Dalvin Tomlinson that he will be released at the start of the new league year. Tomlinson will be designated as post-June 1 cut but can officially sign with a new team at the start of the league year on Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

This strategic financial maneuver, as detailed by NFL Insider Tony Grossi, will create approximately $6 million in immediate salary cap relief for the Cleveland Browns.

The team is using the post-June 1 designation to spread out the cap hit, though this approach comes with a delayed cost – a $6.4 million dead cap charge in 2026.

By designating Dalvin Tomlinson a post-June 1 release, Browns create about $6m in cap room. He'll have dead cap charge in 2026 of $6.4m. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 10, 2025

Cleveland’s front office appears willing to trade future financial flexibility for present-day cap space.

Tomlinson’s journey to this point has been marked by steady progression and increasing market value.

After the New York Giants selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft from Alabama, he played out his rookie contract worth $4.57 million, which included a $1.46 million signing bonus.

His performance earned him a two-year, $22 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, featuring $20 million in guarantees.

The defensive tackle’s stock continued to rise, culminating in a four-year, $57 million contract with the Browns in 2023, including $27.5 million guaranteed.

NEXT:

Browns Are Trading For QB Kenny Pickett