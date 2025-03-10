Browns Are Trading For QB Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns’ offseason has been a swirl of uncertainty and speculation.

While fans have been clamoring for answers about their quarterback situation, debating the possibilities for the No. 2 overall pick, and analyzing potential free agency moves, the front office has remained frustratingly quiet.

Until now.

A significant move has finally emerged from the Browns headquarters, providing the first real clarity since the season ended.

Kenny Pickett is heading to Cleveland.

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to send the former first-round pick back to the AFC North, with the Browns giving up Dorian Thompson-Robinson and draft capital to secure the deal.

“Trade! The Browns are acquiring QB Kenny Pickett from the Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 5th round pick (originally from the #Lions), sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1899212292970946900

This represents a decent return for Pickett, whose NFL career has been a roller coaster since being selected 20th overall by Pittsburgh in the 2022 draft.

Despite showing flashes of potential early on, his tenure with the Steelers fizzled out, leading to his trade to Philadelphia last year.

During his brief Eagles stint, Pickett served as Jalen Hurts’ backup, appearing in five games with one start.

He completed 59.5% of his passes for 291 yards, throwing two touchdowns against one interception, and notably secured a win in his lone starting opportunity.

In Cleveland, Pickett enters a complicated quarterback landscape. Deshaun Watson continues to rehabilitate from a torn Achilles, with recent setbacks casting doubt on his availability for the 2025 season.

While this situation could create an opening for Pickett to step in as a starter, his position remains far from secure.

The Browns still hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft, giving them the option to select a top quarterback prospect.

For now, though, he represents an experienced insurance policy for a team desperately seeking stability at the game’s most important position.

