Browns Are Set To Meet With Interesting WR Prospect This Week

The Cleveland Browns need to strengthen their offense, and that goes way beyond the quarterback position.

They need another threat for the passing game opposite Jerry Jeudy, and the NFL Draft is stacked with potential stars at wide receiver.

That’s why they’re going to meet with Texas WR Isaiah Bond.

According to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns will join the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, and Tennessee Titans as the teams scheduled to meet with Bond.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond is scheduled to visit the #Browns, #Packers, #Chiefs, #Bills and #Titans starting next week, per source. The speedy Texas playmaker, a Georgia native, will also visit the #Falcons for a local pro day. pic.twitter.com/CVnNmOzr5Z — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 2, 2025

The speedster will also meet with the Atlanta Falcons as a local visit.

There have been some worrisome reports about Bond’s demeanor and ‘diva’ attitude, with some comparing him to other high-maintenance wideouts like George Pickens or Stefon Diggs.

Then again, if he’s also as good as they are, perhaps the Browns will want to put up with him.

He’s a perennial downfield threat who can make defensive backs look foolish with his acceleration and quick first step, and he’d give this team a high-level playmaking threat.

This team will need as much help as they can get from everybody else next season, as the quarterback situation figures to be mediocre at best.

With Kenny Pickett as the only healthy quarterback under contract and rumors of Joe Flacco and a second-round rookie rounding out the quarterback room, perhaps getting a player like Bond in the third round will be more than enough to soften the blow and give whoever gets the nod to start at quarterback something to work with.

