Browns Land Intriguing QB Prospect In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback in the worst way.

However, that doesn’t mean they have to take him at No. 2.

They don’t even have to take him in the first round.

With that in mind, ESPN expert Field Yates thought they could perhaps take a swing on someone further down.

In the latest edition of his mock draft, he has the Browns drafting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the No.33 pick in the second round:

“After skipping the quarterbacks at No. 2, Cleveland can open Day 2 by taking the talented Shough. He has an impressive arm and moves well, leading to 23 touchdown throws last season. He could compete with Kenny Pickett to start with Deshaun Watson sidelined,” Yates wrote.

Notably, Shough has been one of the most notorious risers in this year’s draft class.

Of course, there are doubts about his history of injuries, and the fact that he’s 25 years old already doesn’t do much to help his case.

Nevertheless, from a football and talent perspective, he’s most definitely worth the shot.

Shough has one of the best arms in this class, and his production matched the tape.

He’s leapfrogged some of his colleagues, as he seems good enough to potentially be a starter, not just a backup.

The Browns aren’t likely to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, and Jaxson Dart will most likely be gone by the time they’re on the clock again.

While Jalen Milroe is younger and has plenty of raw potential, Shough looks like someone who can step up right away and challenge Kenny Pickett for the starting job.

The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders also took a shot with an older prospect in last year’s NFL Draft, and it seemed to work out well for both of those organizations.

