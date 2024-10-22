Browns Nation

Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Browns Are Signing A New Veteran QB

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

For the second consecutive season, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback depth has been put to the test.

Deshaun Watson had to be carted off the field in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and has already been ruled out for the season.

Then, Dorian Thompson-Robinson left with another injury, with Jameis Winston taking the field as their third-string quarterback.

The team has yet to release an official timetable for Thompson-Robinson’s return.

However, they have now signed former New England Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, according to Tom Pelissero.

Zappe will most likely be Winston’s backup in their divisional matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens, which is clearly far from ideal.

Some fans wanted to see Winston earlier in the season, but the coaching staff trusted Watson to turn things around.

Now, the team has no choice but to roll with the former No. 1 pick.

Winston was the best Browns quarterback in Week 7, but it’s not like the bar was that high.

As erratic as he’s always been, the physical traits are most definitely there, and he has the potential to win a game every now and then as one of the best backups in the game.

Then again, he’s also had some injury woes since he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so that will be a constant concern with him if Thompson-Robinson is slated to miss time.

Quarterback injuries aside, the Browns are now thinking about the NFL Draft, and they’ve been arguably the most disappointing team in the league this season.

Browns Nation