Monday, October 21, 2024
Paul Pierce Reveals The Reason He Doesn’t Like The City Of Cleveland

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 04: Paul Pierce, NBA legend speaks during the NRL Grand Final Media Opportunity at Martin Place on October 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.
(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ troubled season hit a new low on Sunday when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury during their 21-14 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watson went down on a non-contact carry in the second quarter, with an MRI later confirming a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

While the Browns announced Watson should make a full recovery, the incident sparked controversy due to the fans’ reaction.

Fox Sports Analyst and former NBA star Paul Pierce took aim at Browns fans during a recent “SPEAK” segment, criticizing their apparent celebration of Watson’s injury.

Pierce emphasized the human element of the situation, calling out what he deemed “classless” behavior from the Cleveland faithful.

“You just don’t do that as a fanbase,” Pierce stated firmly.

“And that’s what I was most disappointed at, because at the end of the day, like I said, he is a human, he has friends, he has family, he has people that care for him. You’re dealing with an injury. You don’t know when he wakes up and goes to practice, the hours he put in to try to be good.”

Pierce didn’t hold back his disdain for the incident, adding, “For them to go down that lane while a man was down. I just thought ‘That’s probably the reason I don’t like the city of Cleveland.'”

Watson’s Browns tenure has been marked by turbulence since his high-profile acquisition in 2022, which cost Cleveland three first-round picks.

The quarterback faced significant controversy with over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, leading to an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s conduct policy.

His on-field availability has been equally problematic, missing another 11 games last season due to shoulder surgery.

Sunday’s injury adds to a disappointing chapter that has seen Watson appear in just 19 games for the Browns, who now find themselves at 1-6 for the season.

