Browns Are Signing Former Steelers Safety

The Cleveland Browns will have one former foe turning into a friend.

With not many options available in free agency, they turned to a divisional rival for reinforcements.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Browns just signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee.

The #Browns are signing veteran S Damontae Kazee today, source says. After three years with the #Steelers, Kazee heads elsewhere in the AFC North. pic.twitter.com/mGmImWwM5c — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 12, 2025

The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Kazee spent the past three seasons under Mike Tomlin’s tutelage.

He logged a couple of interceptions in his first season with the Steelers, but he was only able to make nine appearances because of injuries and a suspension.

He later recorded 14 appearances (nine starts), 61 tackles, and two interceptions in the following campaign, but he was suspended again for three games, this time for a vicious hit to the head of Indianapolis Colts star Michael Pittman Jr.

Then, with the Steelers adding DeShon Elliott to the mix last season, Kazee fell behind in the pecking order, and he only made one start last season.

He finished the year with 31 total tackles, two passes defended, and one interception.

Kazee also played 264 special teams snaps during his three-year tenure in Pittsburgh, and with the Steelers also adding Juan Thornhill into the mix in the offseason, it made sense for him to pursue greener pastures.

Kazee has also played for the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

He has great ball-hawk instincts, and in his second season, he led the league in interceptions (7).

He will most likely compete with Ronnie Hickman Jr. to start alongside Grant Delpit.

