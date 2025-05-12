Hanford Dixon Believes Browns Rookie Will Help Myles Garrett

During his Michigan career, Mason Graham played alongside exceptional talent, but nothing compares to what awaits him in Cleveland.

Selected fifth overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft, Graham now has the opportunity to line up beside All Pro defensive force Myles Garrett.

This creates an ideal scenario for a rookie entering the professional ranks.

Despite Graham entering his first NFL season, Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes he will enhance Garrett’s impact once the season begins.

“He’s going to take some of that pressure off Myles Garrett. Because, you know, Myles has the freedom where he can just roam that defensive line. He can line up on either side, pretty much wherever he wants to line up. And he should be able to do that, because, when you’re Myles Garrett, I mean, you’re going to demand attention regardless of where you go,” Dixon said.

Hanford discusses #Browns first round draft pick Mason Graham and how he can help FREE UP Myles Garrett. #DawgPound "Myles has the freedom where he can just ROAM the defensive line." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by @NEFDirect https://t.co/eLIHIUQKs5 #nefd pic.twitter.com/VEqFZOaJRk — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) May 11, 2025

The Cleveland defensive line indeed appears poised for a breakout year.

Dixon suggests Graham’s arrival could trigger positive changes across the Browns’ defensive front.

His run-stopping ability should stabilize the unit, but Dixon seems most enthusiastic about Graham’s potential pass-rushing production.

Even modest sack numbers between five and seven would significantly strengthen the defense.

Despite Garrett publicly requesting a trade in February, the Browns remained steadfast.

They reached an agreement with their star defender, finalizing a four-year, $160 million extension in March.

This deal ensures Garrett remains in Cleveland through 2030 and provides veteran leadership for emerging talents like Graham.

The timing proves perfect for Graham. At just 21 years old, he finds himself learning from an elite defender while flourishing in a system designed for his development.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz implements a scheme built on flexibility, allowing both interior and edge defenders to attack the backfield.

This environment creates the perfect foundation for a young defensive lineman to develop his skills and make an immediate impact.

NEXT:

Derek Carr Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' Minicamp Highlights