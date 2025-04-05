Browns Being Connected To Arch Manning Rumors

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and the league will be on high alert to see what the Cleveland Browns do with the No. 2 overall pick.

The overwhelming belief is that the Tennessee Titans, barring a huge trade, will stay at No. 1 overall and select quarterback Cam Ward, so the draft theoretically really begins with the Browns.

Cleveland has a few directions it can go, with edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way star Travis Hunter the safer options on the board.

There is a belief that the Browns could take a swing on quarterback Shedeur Sanders, though most draft evaluators believe he could go later in the first round.

This year’s quarterback class is underwhelming, to say the least, and there aren’t many viable options worth gambling on, even in the later rounds.

With that in mind, executives around the league are wondering whether the Browns will tank during the 2025 NFL season for the chance to draft Arch Manning in 2026.

“It’s such a weak quarterback draft and free agency class at the position,” one exec said, via Mike Sando of The Athletic. “Is there a temptation to [stink] for Arch Manning?”

Manning is a highly touted prospect who’s expected to start for Texas next season, and the prevailing thought is he’ll declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

While that’s no guarantee, the thought of adding someone like Manning is a tempting proposition that teams around the NFL are surely looking at.

For now, though, Cleveland can’t worry about next year’s draft and instead must focus on finding a viable quarterback before the 2025 season begins.

