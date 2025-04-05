Browns Nation

Saturday, April 5, 2025
Andrew Berry Raves About 2 Top Draft Prospects

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a desperate need for some playmakers.

Unfortunately, given Deshaun Watson’s contract, they don’t have that much money available to spend.

That’s why their savior will have to come from the NFL Draft.

With that in mind, they’ve left no stone unturned in their pursuit of the next face of the franchise.

They recently met with Colorado stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and GM Andrew Berry had nothing but positive things to say about them.

“Both represented themselves so well,” Berry said. “There are a number of players we like at that spot, and these two would obviously be included. They’re fantastic prospects, they’re fantastic individuals, and they’ll represent an organization really well.”

Sanders and Hunter are expected to be drafted in the top five, and the Browns have more than enough reasons to take either of them.

They need a quarterback in the worst possible way, and while Sanders doesn’t have any elite traits that pop out on tape, he’s the second-best prospect at the position in this thin class, at least on paper.

Hunter, on the other hand, wants to become the first full-time two-way player in the modern era, and while that might be a little ambitious, he’s certainly talented enough to make a huge impact on both sides of the field.

Personality-wise, Hunter is an even-keeled young man, a humble and rather quiet player who is all about football and putting in the work.

Sanders, on the other hand, has raised some concerns because of his celebrity demeanor, but he’s still proven to be a hard-working person and a young leader.

The Browns can’t afford to drop the ball here, and it will be a tough decision to make.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation