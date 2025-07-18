Browns Being Connected To Former College Coach

As NFL training camps approach and coaching speculation intensifies, one name refuses to fade from the conversation.

Nick Saban stepped away from Alabama in January 2024 and transitioned to ESPN’s College GameDay, appearing to close the book on his legendary coaching career.

The rumor mill, however, has other plans for the seven-time national champion.

Recent analysis has thrust Saban back into the spotlight with the Cleveland Browns as a surprising potential destination.

Analyst Jason Burgos suggested an intriguing possibility during a segment examining coaching scenarios.

“Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is feeling the heat heading into the new season. If they have another losing campaign in year six, he will likely be ousted after the season. Cleveland would be a team desperate enough to give Saban whatever he wants to take over their program. That would surely entice the coach to go back to the NFL ranks.” Burgos wrote.

Saban previously served as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator when Bill Belichick ran the organization.

This connection adds credibility to what might otherwise seem like wild conjecture.

The rumors gained momentum at SEC Media Days when former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy revealed on his radio show that Saban might not be finished coaching.

The timing aligns perfectly with Stefanski’s precarious position after a dismal 3-14 season that has Browns fans questioning the franchise’s direction.

Saban’s daughter Kristen moved quickly to dismiss the speculation publicly. Her denial, however, has done little to quiet the chatter surrounding her father’s future plans.

The 73-year-old coach remains highly visible in football media circles. His deep connections spanning both college and professional football continue fueling these conversations.

For now, Saban appears content as an Emmy-winning analyst, enjoying life away from the sideline pressures.

Should Cleveland stumble early in 2025, expect these whispers to grow louder.

