Peter Schrager Says Browns Aren’t Chasing Controversial QB Prospect

An unfortunate reality that Cleveland Browns fans are likely going to have to come to terms with is that this team has been planning to draft a franchise quarterback in 2027 for quite some time. This may have always been the plan, and all the messiness around Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett over the past two years has all been a rocky road to get to 2027 with a clean slate at the position.

It’s tough to stomach, but it makes plenty of sense, especially considering how special the 2027 class is projected to be. Big names such as Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Drew Mestemaker, LaNorris Sellers, Sam Leavitt, Julian Sayin, and plenty of others could all be there for the taking, but not all options would be a slam dunk for the Browns if they opt to go that route.

ESPN’s Peter Schrager recently went on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss another big QB prospect who could be available in the supplemental draft, Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby. He has been in the mix to be a top-five pick in a lot of early mocks, but Schrager stressed that his name should not be in the conversation for the Browns since he’d be such a gamble due to him recently entering rehab for a gambling addiction.

“There will be interest in [Brendan Sorsby] in the supplemental draft. I’m told the Browns, right now, Sorsby’s name has not been in the conversation. Rather, they’re focused on what they have in-house at the moment, and that is a Deshaun Watson revival, that is a Shedeur Sanders, can you win this job? They are so ecstatic about their draft that the Browns are like I don’t know if Sorsby being dropped into it is an actual legitimate thing right now,” Schrager said.

"There will be interest in Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft.. I'm told that the Browns are focused on Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders right now"@PSchrags #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/gh2OMU75cW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 7, 2026

Sorsby’s status as an NFL prospect has to be on hold for the time being, because his future is now completely unclear. He allegedly made over 5,000 bets and bet on Indiana games while he was at Indiana, so it will be hard to fathom him setting foot on a field in college once again, which would significantly hurt his NFL projections.

The Browns have had more than enough controversial figures at quarterback, and if the franchise QB isn’t already on the roster, it’s imperative that the next guy doesn’t bring any off-the-field or locker room concerns with them. This fan base is still recovering from Johnny Manziel and is still in the trenches with Deshaun Watson, so this might not be the path the Browns need to go down with so many other options in play.

This roster looks markedly better than it did two years ago, thanks to some incredible drafting, developing, and free agency work by the front office. The last thing this team needs is another problem at QB.

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Analyst Says One Browns Draft Pick Will Have Immediate Impact