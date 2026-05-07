Analyst Reveals Reason Browns Fans Should Have Faith In 2026

They might be hard to find sometimes, but there are reasons to be optimistic about the Cleveland Browns in 2026. They have been working hard during the offseason, and some of the choices they’ve made may have improved their chances for the new year. Writing for CBS Sports, Bryan DeArdo gave a reason why people should have some faith in the Browns.

According to DeArdo, the team’s effort to improve its offense is cause for celebration and hope.

“Re-vamped offense,” DeArdo wrote. “There’s a lot to like about Cleveland’s offseason. Cleveland hired coach Todd Monken, who comes to the Browns after two years of work with Lamar Jackson. Monken will now try to have similar success with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns helped that cause by acquiring three projected starting offensive linemen in free agency before selecting former Utah standout offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the 9th overall pick. The Browns then drafted two projected starting receivers in Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. An underrated facet of Cleveland’s draft was the selection of former Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round, who was projected by some as a possible first-round pick. McNeil-Warren will join a defense that’s led by reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.”

What an offseason it’s been for general manager Andrew Berry. There were some doubts about what he could accomplish this year. So far, he’s made positive moves that have won over many fans.

Berry picked up Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson, Tytus Howard, and others, moves that mostly earned positive reviews. They were all seen as players who could add support for the offense, but fans wanted even more help in that department.

That’s what they got when the draft rolled around. Spencer Fano at No. 9 was a smart move, especially because the Browns traded down. But the draft picks of KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston were viewed as brilliant by multiple analysts.

Fans should also remember that Berry had a hand in the head coach hunt that kicked off everything. That resulted in Todd Monken, and many people have been impressed by him. Berry has been busy, and the team is radically different already, both on and off the field.

If the new-look offense is able to deliver on all its potential, this team could perform much better than it did last year, and that is a great reason to be cautiously optimistic.

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