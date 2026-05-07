Browns’ Spencer Fano Draws Elite NFL Comparison

Many people were impressed when the Cleveland Browns acquired offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 in the recent NFL draft. Based on what he’s already done in college, those individuals think that Fano could be a day-one starter and someone who could remain with the Browns for a very long time.

Ross Tucker was very happy with the drafting of Fano and took things a step further by comparing him to a recent left tackle who became a Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion.

Tucker sees similarities to Matt Light of the New England Patriots, and that’s a very good thing for hopeful Browns fans.

“He kind of reminds me of Matt Light. Matt Light was the left tackle for the Patriots for over a decade. Protecting Tom Brady’s blindside, Matt was 6’4″, maybe? I don’t think he had the longest arms, but he has really good feet, and a really good low center of gravity, and he was a heck of a player. When I watch Fano, that’s kind of who he reminded me of a little bit,” Tucker said.

The Browns have made their draft choices, and most of them have been applauded, but their work isn’t done. Now they have to figure out what the roster will look like when 2026 kicks off, including who will play quarterback.

That decision is vitally important if Fano is going to live up to the hype and perform as Light did for the Patriots.

During his time in Utah, Fano became known as a dedicated and dominant blocker. Coming into the draft, he was seen as one of the top tackles on the board, so some people were shocked when the Browns were able to get him, especially since they traded down and moved to the No. 9 pick.

Fano is 6-foot-5 and 311 pounds. More importantly, he likes facing off against sizeable, intimidating opponents. If he performs like many people believe he is capable of, this won’t be the last time he’s compared to previous Pro-Bowlers.

In fact, he may be on his way to his own Pro-Bowl selection.

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Analyst Reveals Reason Browns Fans Should Have Faith In 2026