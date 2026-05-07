Analyst Reveals Harsh Reality About Shedeur Sanders

The conversation around Shedeur Sanders and his future with the Cleveland Browns has become complicated and, at times, even a little toxic. Through it all, a major question have remained: Will Sanders be the Browns’ starting quarterback in the new season?

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Nick Pedone leveled with the fans and made a bold claim: the Browns may not believe in Sanders as much as his fans do.

According to Pedone, Cleveland may be lukewarm about the young QB, while his loyal supporters are red-hot and steadfast in their beliefs.

“You do have to live in reality. What I think reality is telling you right now is the Browns might not be as hot on Shedeur Sanders as the Shedeur Sanders fans are. The Shedeur Sanders fans think that he’s on this warpath to become the next Tom Brady, and anything short of that is sabotage. Whereas reality is he’s a fifth-round pick. He’s still fighting and clawing his way and did some really good things for the football team last year. You guys got to just let him continue to do that,” Pedone said.

"You do have to live in reality. What I think reality is telling you right now is the Browns might not be as hot on Shedeur Sanders as the Shedeur Sanders fans are." 🏈@NickPedone12 to @SportsBoyTony on the discourse around Shedeur Sanders and his fans https://t.co/uQenuZtUqR pic.twitter.com/SOWR9usg6w — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 7, 2026

The simple truth is this: if the Browns were completely and wholly dedicated to Sanders and 100 percent sure he was going to be a superstar, they would have probably already given him the starting role. The fact that he is reportedly competing for that position with Deshaun Watson says a lot.

However, Todd Monken has repeatedly said that he would make his final decision based on who proves the most and earns the spot in training camp and preseason games. That means that Sanders still has a shot at being QB1, even if he hasn’t claimed that position yet.

The fans think that Sanders is capable of a lot. Many of them believe his first season wasn’t ideal and that he wasn’t given a proper chance. They feel that he has a high ceiling and could do so much more. But the Browns’ actions may be making it clear that they don’t agree.

It’s always important to remember that Sanders still has time. The offseason has plenty of months left, and that will leave him with many opportunities to shine. If he truly is as capable as his fans think, Sanders could make the most of that time and rightfully earn his place as the starter.

Until a decision is made, there is going to be a lot of conversation, conjecture, and rumors about Sanders and what’s next for him and the Browns.

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