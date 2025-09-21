Browns Nation

Sunday, September 21, 2025
Browns Bring In Veteran Kicker For Visit

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Bring In Veteran Kicker For Visit
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns came painfully close to taking down the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and starting the 2025 season 1-0, but unfortunately, rookie Andre Szmyt left four points on the board with a missed extra point and a missed field goal, which would have turned a 17-16 loss into a potential three-point win.

Despite the loss, it was Szmyt’s first game and the organization still has his back after he won the job during training camp, but the Browns were forced to bring in another kicker for a visit on Saturday due to Szmyt’s injury scare.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X that Matthew Wright was brought in for a visit due to Szmyt suffering a calf injury in practice on Friday, though he was removed from the injury report and will be good to go on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Szmyt made his one field goal and two extra point attempts in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, and the team will need him at full strength to pull off a potential upset over the 2-0 Packers in Week 3.

Green Bay has looked lethal in every facet through two weeks and Cleveland will likely need to take a step forward on offense and score closer to 30 points, with Szmyt not leaving any points on the board like he did in Week 1.

Cleveland’s offense showed flashes of improvement compared to 2024 over the first two weeks, but it has to protect the ball.

Joe Flacco has four turnovers through two games, and that won’t fly if the Browns are to have a shot at taking down Green Bay.

Hopefully, Szmyt is healthy and ready to roll on Sunday.

Browns Nation