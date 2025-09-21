Browns Nation

Sunday, September 21, 2025
Browns Rookie Predicted To Have Big Game Against Packers

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Rookie Predicted To Have Big Game Against Packers
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Pressure is mounting for the Cleveland Browns after starting 0-2 heading into a tough matchup on Sunday with the Green Bay Packers, because if things don’t get turned around soon and the losses keep piling up, this could be yet another lost season for a fanbase that has become all too familiar with them.

One fun subplot through two disappointing games has been the fact that the Browns’ 2025 rookie class is looking like it could produce a number of special foundational pieces for the future, and one of those rookies is predicted to have a big performance against the Packers on Sunday.

Max Loeb believes that because the Packers have struggled against tight ends so far, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. could feast against Green Bay’s defense.

“The Packers sit in a ton of zone. The Packers are allowing 75 yards per game to opposing tight ends.”

Sam LaPorta had six catches for 79 yards in Week 1 against Green Bay and Zach Ertz caught six passes for 64 yards and a touchdown against them in Week 2.

Fannin is coincidentally averaging exactly six catches through his first two games as well, though he hasn’t found the end zone yet in his brief career.

Sunday would be a great time for him to get there for the first time, but it will be interesting to see if Green Bay’s defense shifts extra focus on cleaning up this potential weak spot.

Fannin has been as good as advertised so far, and if the Browns have a chance on Sunday, he and this offense have to have their best performance of the young season.

