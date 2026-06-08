Insider Believes Browns Veteran Could Be Next To Be Traded

The trade of Myles Garrett will have an enormous effect on the Cleveland Browns’ defense overall. It could also have significant ramifications for another veteran player who remains on the roster.

Denzel Ward’s career has overlapped with Garrett’s since the beginning, and the cornerback and edge rusher lined up together on some of the best defenses in the league over their eight shared seasons. Now, with Garrett sent to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster trade, Ward’s time with the Browns may be coming to an end as well.

Insider Tony Grossi said he believes the Browns’ Pro Bowler no longer fits the team’s timeline, which will lead to him being traded this season or before the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Like Garrett, Ward’s career timeline simply does not fit with the timeline of Berry’s rebuild. In other words, when the Browns are good again, Ward will be a descending player over the age of 30. It would be great if Ward could enjoy another playoff season with the Browns before he moves on. But that is unlikely. Under the right circumstances, Ward could be traded at the 2026 NFL trade deadline on November 13. If not then, he could be swapped in March to help Berry maneuver for the upcoming quarterback-rich 2027 draft,” Grossi wrote.

Ward gave an honest response in the aftermath of the Garrett trade, which garnered the Browns edge rusher Jared Verse and three draft picks. The new elder statesman on the Browns’ defense also reached out to the newcomer to help him feel at home.

That is in line with Ward’s expressed desire to remain with the Browns, even though Garrett’s departure shows even more of a commitment to rebuilding with young players. However, those players need some sort of veteran guidance in the locker room, and Ward, as an Ohio native with true ties to the organization, is the ideal player to do so.

He also remains one of the top players at his position in the NFL, with three straight Pro Bowl selections. The Browns could use that kind of production on the field, with very little depth behind him and fellow starter Tyson Campbell at cornerback heading into this season. But it also could convince them to get what they can while he’s still somewhere close to his peak.

The ideal scenario would be that the Browns open the season with Ward on the roster, then, if they look like a playoff contender, they can keep him to help them get there. On the other hand, if the season isn’t going well, they can trade him to a contender before the deadline in an effort to maximize the return.

It’s a difficult situation to navigate, especially for someone loyal to the organization, so it will be very interesting to see how it all plays out.

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Jared Verse Sends A Message To Browns Fans