Insider Names 3 Key Positions Browns Still Need To Address

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up an encouraging set of minicamps and OTAs with a good idea of what their starting lineup will look like this season, with the exception of a forthcoming quarterback decision. But the 53-man roster may still have some needs, with depth required at important positions.

Cleveland was able to benefit from having 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as that allowed it to take care of areas that were in need of an immediate upgrade. However, by using eight of those choices on the offensive side of the ball, including another quarterback in the sixth round, they left out some defensive shortcomings.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has named three key positions the Browns still need to address, citing their need for a rotational edge rusher, a depth cornerback, and a backup running back who could start if needed.

“There are not a ton of those areas where you see obvious glaring holes, but I always think that you can go out there and find another edge rusher for that rotation. I think you can still go find another sort of No. 3, No. 4 edge for your rotation. Maybe you can also pick up another cornerback along the way. Maybe a backup running back. Another sort of workhorse back if someone shakes free in that department,” Cabot said.

The Browns thought they had acquired another pass rusher when they agreed to a contract with Buffalo Bills free agent A.J. Epenesa. However, he failed his physical and did not sign, eventually winding up with the Philadelphia Eagles. That is why the Browns are now said to be interested in his former Bills teammate and longtime Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

Cleveland brought in multiple undrafted free agents to try to provide depth behind starting cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, and nickel Myles Harden. That could also prove important if Ward is ultimately traded.

At running back, the Browns have not added anyone of significance after Jerome Ford left as a free agent to join the Washington Commanders, other than veteran fullback Michael Burton. That leaves almost no experience behind starter Quinshon Judkins, who is coming back from a serious leg injury, along with third-down back Dylan Sampson. If Judkins or Sampson were to be out, it would create an untenable workload for the other.

The Browns still have plenty of time to address these needs, and they likely will be looking very closely at the players who are released by other teams during training camp and at the final cuts.

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