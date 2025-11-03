Browns Make Notable Draft Position Move After Week 9

The Cleveland Browns didn’t even play in Week 9, but they still found a way to lose during their bye week.

Results from around the league didn’t do them any favors in terms of draft positioning.

As shown by Bleacher Report in its updated 2026 NFL Draft Order, the Browns fell from No. 4 to No. 6.

On the bright side, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved up from No. 20 to No. 19, as the Browns hold that pick as well.

The Browns didn’t enter the season thinking about draft positioning, as they hoped to be thinking about the playoffs at this point.

Given the way things have transpired, that focus might shift completely if they lose to the New York Jets in Week 10.

This draft class isn’t as deep as previous ones, and the Browns need to be in a position to get the player they covet, especially if they’re looking for a quarterback again.

Many Browns fans had identified Fernando Mendoza of Indiana as their preferred QB selection.

They have also gushed about Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is one of the most impressive prospects at that position.

The Browns look to be set on defense going forward, but their offense leaves a lot to be desired.

Other than rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and running back Quinshon Judkins, everyone else could be expendable.

But given the Browns’ track record in the NFL Draft, it’s hard to feel confident about any of the picks they could make with those two first-round selections.

