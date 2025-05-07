Browns CB Announces Jersey Number Change

The Cleveland Browns need better production from one of their young cornerbacks.

Hopefully, getting a clean slate and a new jersey number will help with that.

As shown by the Browns on social media, CB Martin Emerson Jr. will now ditch his former No. 23 jersey and switch to wearing No. 1 instead.

Now, he has to play like a No. 1.

Emerson entered the offseason as a potential trade candidate, but given his underwhelming tape and production, there may not have been many – if any – takers.

The former third-round pick has failed to prove his worth in his first three years in the league, and he’s coming off the worst season of his career.

He drew a PFF grade of 47.9, which ranked No. 194 out of 222 eligible corners.

Emerson also allowed a 108.7 passer rating, didn’t record a single interception, and only had a few pass breakups.

While trading a player with those numbers isn’t easy, the fact that the Browns didn’t cut him altogether might mean that they still have some high hopes for him, which is easy to understand given their financial situation and the fact that he showed glimpses of solid play early in his career.

Then again, there won’t be much margin for error now.

Martin Emerson Jr. is now wearing No. 1, so hopefully, he will also play like it.

