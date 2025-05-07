Browns Nation

Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Analyst Names 3 Free Agent WRs That Could Interest Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Analyst Names 3 Free Agent WRs That Could Interest Browns
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

Despite being one of the most talked-about teams of the offseason, the Cleveland Browns haven’t been very active in the free agent or trade market.

They made waves on draft night, when they traded back in the first round, passing on Travis Hunter, but they haven’t been very aggressive beyond that.

This lack of urgency to add new talent has been a point of contention for fans throughout the offseason, as they’ve begged the front office to make some moves.

Now that the team has several new quarterbacks on the roster, one might assume they will target more receiving help over the next few weeks, but that remains to be seen.

Waiting to add any receivers has cut into their potential options, but analyst Trevor Sikkema did indicate that there are a few viable options in a recent segment of “Sports4CLE.

Sikkema mentioned the few names that could make sense: Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Nelson Agholor.

All three of these players aren’t necessarily the options fans were hoping for to begin the offseason, but one of them could be who the team ends up with.

The Browns did go after skill-position players during the draft, taking two running backs and a tight end in rounds 3-5, but not targeting a WR could end up being a mistake.

Adding one of these veterans might be good for the locker room and team morale, but considering all of them are in the twilight of their careers, their on-field impact might only go so far.

Browns Nation