Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Coach Is Going Viral For Rant On ‘Hard Knocks’ Show

Browns Coach Is Going Viral For Rant On ‘Hard Knocks’ Show

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the groundcrew remove the tarps before the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Septmber 9, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

At this point in the season, the Cleveland Browns don’t have much of an opportunity to make the playoffs.

With just three wins for the season, not even winning out would be enough for them to reach the postseason, and they would also need help from other teams.

Nevertheless, this is the perfect time to build a winning culture within the locker room.

The coaching staff needs to prove that they believe in this roster.

Likewise, the players must prove they’re worthy of that confidence.

With that in mind, Browns’ assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan tried to ignite a fire with his players, and he went viral because of it.

In a now-viral clip from Hard Knock, the coach was shown urging the team to be very physical with the Denver Broncos.

He talked about how the Browns have held their own vs. some great teams this season, urging his players to step up and rise to the occasion on Monday Night Football.

The Browns did put on a show, and that was one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Unfortunately, that didn’t translate into a win for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

This time, the Browns dropped another close game due to Jameis Winston’s pick-sixes and some defensive miscues.

Even so, there are reasons to feel encouraged about this team for the future, especially if the players buy in again and play like they did last season.

NEXT:  Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Wednesday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation