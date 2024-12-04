Browns Coach Is Going Viral For Rant On ‘Hard Knocks’ Show

At this point in the season, the Cleveland Browns don’t have much of an opportunity to make the playoffs.

With just three wins for the season, not even winning out would be enough for them to reach the postseason, and they would also need help from other teams.

Nevertheless, this is the perfect time to build a winning culture within the locker room.

The coaching staff needs to prove that they believe in this roster.

Likewise, the players must prove they’re worthy of that confidence.

With that in mind, Browns’ assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan tried to ignite a fire with his players, and he went viral because of it.

In a now-viral clip from Hard Knock, the coach was shown urging the team to be very physical with the Denver Broncos.

“99’s in the A-gap ??? FUKC HIM UP!!!”

🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/A3sIWsaNpT — 🇺🇸BROWN SPIDER ADVENTURES!!!🇱🇷 #D4L (12-5) (@BrownSpiderCLE) December 4, 2024

He talked about how the Browns have held their own vs. some great teams this season, urging his players to step up and rise to the occasion on Monday Night Football.

The Browns did put on a show, and that was one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Unfortunately, that didn’t translate into a win for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

This time, the Browns dropped another close game due to Jameis Winston’s pick-sixes and some defensive miscues.

Even so, there are reasons to feel encouraged about this team for the future, especially if the players buy in again and play like they did last season.

