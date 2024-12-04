Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Browns Made 2 Roster Moves On Wednesday

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their upcoming rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kevin Stefanski’s team beat their divisional rivals two weeks ago, and they will look to sweep the season series against them.

Notably, as bad as the season has been, beating Mike Tomlin’s team twice would be a huge silver lining and morale victory for this squad.

With that in mind, the team has made some roster moves.

As Tom Withers of the Associated Press pointed out, the team signed quarterback Bailey Zappe to the practice squad and waived receiver Jaelon Darden in a corresponding move.

Darden had made seven appearances for the team this season, serving on special teams.

He had returned 22 punts for 234 yards, averaging 10.6 yards per return.

Zappe, on the other hand, is currently in his third season out of Western Kentucky.

The New England Patriots took him in the fourth round, and he’s made 14 career appearances, eight starts.

So far, he’s completed 192 of 304 passes for 2,053 yards and eleven touchdowns.

He had initially joined the team’s active roster off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad but wasn’t activated in any of the games he was around.

His chances of suiting up are quite slim right now, as the team seems to be more than happy with Jameis Winston, and they also have Dorian Thompson-Robinson in there.

As for Darden, he’s a candidate to be signed back to the practice squad at some point in the future.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

