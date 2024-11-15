Browns Coach Raves About 1 Player’s Work Ethic This Season

The 2-7 Cleveland Browns haven’t given fans a lot to get excited about this season.

Still, even though the team has been ravaged by injuries at vital positions, there is always a silver lining to every season.

One player has emerged over the past few weeks following the team’s trade of one of its biggest stars, and the coaching staff has reportedly been impressed with his work ethic.

Passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea pumped up sophomore wide receiver Cedric Tillman in his press conference on Friday, saying “Been really impressed with Cedric and his performance on the field and it’s not by accident. This is something that has been in the works for a while just because of his work ethic and how he has improved the things off the field. In the meeting room, he’s just been outstanding. He’s really followed in some of the leaders that we have on our team in just how to go about his business on a daily basis.”

O’Shea mentioned that he has finally had an opportunity on the field, and due to the effort he has been putting in, he is prepared to seize this chance.

Tillman has 21 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns over the last three games and has shown impressive early chemistry with new quarterback Jameis Winston.

With Amari Cooper gone, Tillman has stepped up and made that trade look like a great decision, regardless of what happens throughout the rest of the season.

