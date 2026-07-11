Analyst Predicts Who Will Be Browns’ Biggest Bust In 2026

The Cleveland Browns, by all accounts, had a very encouraging series of minicamps and OTAs this spring. They have created a great deal of optimism about the upcoming season.

However, there are still lingering concerns, some of which go all the way back to the moves Cleveland made during the early stages of free agency. With the task of rebuilding their entire offensive line, the Browns may have made some mistakes along the way.

With that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicts that guard Zion Johnson, who was signed as a free agent, will be the Browns’ biggest bust in 2026.

“In four years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Zion Johnson struggled at both guard spots. He started his pro career at right guard and shifted to left guard for the following three terms. The Cleveland Browns signed Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million contract, and he’s expected to start at guard. Clearly, the Browns believe they can put the former first-rounder in a better position to succeed, but that seems like a tough task based on the interior offensive lineman’s subpar track record,” Moton wrote.

The signing of Johnson was questioned almost immediately after the Browns made the move in March. A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Johnson never lived up to his status as the No. 17 overall pick with the Chargers, which is why he was available on the market in the first place.

According to PFF, Johnson ranked 52nd overall among 81 qualified guards last season. He was 46th in pass blocking and 64th in run blocking. However, the Browns may have overpaid him as one of the top 15 guards in terms of salary in the NFL.

Perhaps the Cleveland organization believes that new assistant offensive line coach George Warhop can unlock the potential Johnson had as a draft prospect coming out of Boston College. To his credit, the 26-year-old has only missed two games in his four-year NFL career.

The Browns have also been questioned about their decision to give tackle Tytus Howard a three-year, $63 million contract extension after acquiring him in a trade with the Houston Texans. Cleveland also signed Elgton Jenkins from the Green Bay Packers with a two-year, $24 million deal to be their starting center, even though he has much more experience and success as a guard.

If there is going to be a bust this season for the Browns, it may come from the offensive line, as that is the position where they will have the most newcomers.

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Analyst Sets A Simple Goal For Browns In 2026