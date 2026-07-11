Browns Coach Makes Feelings Clear On New Defensive System

With so much change occurring from the moment last season ended, all the way through the final minicamp of this spring, the Cleveland Browns have very little that remains the same heading into the 2026 campaign. It could create some challenges for the players, but with so many newcomers at key positions, at least they are all learning things together.

The Browns could have as many as nine new starters on offense in head coach Todd Monken’s brand-new system. Fortunately, Cleveland will not have that much turnover on defense, even though they traded away their best player.

New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg is facing the difficult task of replacing Jim Schwartz, who had the unit among the best in the NFL over the past three seasons. Rutenberg has been described as a perfect fit in Cleveland, as his schemes are similar to what the Browns ran under Schwartz, which could prove to be a big benefit.

Browns assistant coach Ephraim Banda, who arrived with Schwartz in 2023, recently made his feelings clear on the new defensive system, praising Rutenberg for “keeping the players in mind” while implementing it.

“Without giving away a bunch of trade secrets, there’ll be a ton of carryover. [Rutenberg has] done an amazing job of keeping things as same as possible for the guys. [He] really deserves a lot of credit. A lot of coaches have come in and change everything, not think about the players. He’s kept the players in mind. I’m excited about the new things we’ll add. I’m excited about the new stuff without giving it away, and I think it’s gonna be really good for our group,” Banda said.

After serving as the Browns’ safeties coach for the past three seasons, Banda has been promoted to pass game coordinator on Rutenberg’s staff. He should have a deep insight into how things are going, as Rutenberg was the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive pass game coordinator last season.

The 44-year-old first-time coordinator has worked his way up to his current job over a two-decade career. The various roles that Rutenberg has held allow him to relate to every position on the defense, which should help with his transition.

He and the Browns were handed a significant challenge when NFL sacks record-holder Myles Garrett was traded to the Los Angeles Rams early last month. Newcomer Jared Verse should make up for that absence somewhat, but the entire tenor of the Browns’ defense changed well into minicamps and OTAs.

Based on Banda’s words, fans should remain confident that the Browns’ defense will remain among the elite units in the NFL this season under Rutenberg’s guidance.

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