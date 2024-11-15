Chad O’Shea Reveals His Thoughts On The Emergence Of Cedric Tillman

Trading No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills well before the trade deadline was a strong indicator that the Cleveland Browns organization knew this season wasn’t going to get much better after a rough start.

One bright spot of a move like that is it opens up more opportunities for younger players to prove themselves, and that is exactly what Cedric Tillman has done in Cooper’s absence.

Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram shared on X that passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach Chad O’Shea had some nice things to say about Tillman’s emergence, noting “This isn’t by accident. It’s been in the works for a while. He prepared for this opportunity.”

#Browns pass game coordinator/WR coach Chad O'Shea on emergence of Cedric Tillman: This isn't by accident. It's been in works for a while. He prepared for this opportunity. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 15, 2024

Tillman has blossomed over the past few weeks now that he is getting more opportunities with Jameis Winston at quarterback, and he has 21 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games.

He has 32 targets over that span and has made the loss of Cooper seem insignificant, and at 24 years old, the sophomore sensation is turning into a true bright spot in a lost season.

His production has been a silver lining during a brutal 2-7 start, and keeping him cooking throughout the rest of the year will go a long way to ensuring this team can rely on him as a long-term solution at wide receiver.

Alongside Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore, the team has a solid wide receiver corps but could still stand to benefit from having a breakout star.

Perhaps Tillman can continue to emerge and solidify himself as a potential WR1.

