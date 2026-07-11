Analyst Sets A Simple Goal For Browns In 2026

There is a growing amount of optimism for the Cleveland Browns this season, thanks to encouraging reports coming out of their minicamps at OTAs. Even with one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL, some analysts truly believe the Browns can contend for a playoff berth this season.

With training camp on the horizon, others are putting forth more reasonable expectations. If the Browns show improvement in their first season under head coach Todd Monken, that will be enough as they build toward a stronger future.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland is setting a simple goal for the Browns in 2026, and that’s to try to win the game they are playing that particular week.

“It may sound cliché, but I truly believe this: The Browns can go 1-0. If you believe you can go 1-0 every single week, then you give yourself a chance. To me, that’s what culture is all about. That’s why I never pick a win total. The moment you do, you’re building losses into the season before it’s even started. As a coach, I’m never losing a game before we play it. The goal is simple: Go 1-0,” Reisland posted.

It may sound cliché, but I truly believe this: the Browns can go 1-0. If you believe you can go 1-0 every single week, then you give yourself a chance. That mindset drives your preparation, your attention to detail, how you study film, how you lift, how you recover, and how you… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) July 9, 2026

This may be much more difficult than it seems. According to FOX Sports, the Browns are the favorite to win just two games this season, at home against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14.

If those betting odds are to be believed, the Browns would be 0-10 coming out of their bye week to host the Raiders. That is highly unlikely, as Cleveland has one of the easiest schedules in the NFL this season, based on their opponents’ combined winning percentage from 2025 and their projected win totals for 2026.

Instead, the Browns could take advantage of some early contests, even though six of their first nine games are on the road. They open the season at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 and at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, before playing their home opener in a potential tone-setting contest against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

That is followed by a short-week rivalry game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. If the Browns can emerge from that opening stretch at 2-2, they could be in line for an unexpectedly successful season.

Monken has set a goal of late-season contention for the Browns, and they would greatly benefit from a good start to the campaign to make that possible.

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