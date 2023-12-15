Browns Nation

Browns Coach Says Injured Defender Has Taken On New Role

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been able to catch a single break with injuries this season.

From top to bottom, the team has been bitten by the injury bug from the very start of the year.

Notably, veteran safety Rodney McLeod was one of the first to fall with a season-ending injury.

The newcomer failed to make an impact on the field because of a torn biceps.

However, Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda recently told the media that he’s been quite close to the players and has served as a bit of a coach, stating that he “sees his blind spots” and has looked to impact the team in the locker room (via Scott Petrak).

Notably, that has been the blueprint of this team throughout the course of the entire season.

Everybody has understood that it’s bigger than any of them.

They’re coming together for a common goal, and that kind of resiliency has been key to keep pushing despite constantly treading water and defying the odds.

Despite everything this team has been through, they’re still 8-5 and with a prime chance to make the playoffs.

And while they’re no longer Super Bowl contenders because of their erratic QB situation and a never-ending string of injuries, this Browns team has already shown that they can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the league in any given game, and they’re the last team anybody will want to face in the playoffs.

