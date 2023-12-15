Insider Says Browns Defender Is Looking For Second Opinion On Injury

When it rains, it pours, and the Cleveland Browns know a thing or two about that.

Star defensive player Ogbo Okoronkwo could be out for the season with a torn pec.

However, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and MoreForYouCleveland, he’s reportedly set to seek a second opinion to see if he can return to the field this season.

#Browns Ogbo Okoronkwo getting second opinion on surgery for his pec. There's a chance his season may not be over, per @MaryKayCabot #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/uAKbCj2rJw — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) December 15, 2023

Okoronkwo was one of the most impactful free-agent additions made by Andrew Berry in the offseason.

He had been an underrated but very productive player in his previous stops, and he’s been spectacular for Jim Schwartz’s elite defense.

As a matter of fact, the news of his injury was quite shocking, considering he even finished Sunday’s clash vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, with even his own DC being surprised by his pain tolerance and determination.

This speaks volumes about his character, and that has been the blueprint of a hard-nosed Browns team with a “next man up” mentality and a set of players who would do whatever it takes for their teammates, even if that means putting their bodies on the line.