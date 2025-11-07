Browns Connected To Impressive WR Prospect In 2026 Draft

With the Cleveland Browns currently holding a lackluster 2-6 record, many fans of the team aren’t focused on the present but are instead thinking about the future. They are wondering who the Browns will draft in 2026 in order to get them out of this hole and make them productive next season and beyond.

Writing for PFF, Trevor Sikkema highlighted wide receiver Denzel Boston out of Washington, saying his size and movement could be just what Cleveland needs.

“Cleveland owns two first-round picks, and with one already used to help the offensive line, we now look to the skill positions, especially wide receiver. The Browns’ receiver room has a very low ceiling right now. Boston, at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, brings great size for an NFL receiver, as well as some savvy and smooth movement skills as a route runner to make him more than just a contested-catch player. He owns an 86.9 PFF receiving grade against single coverage this season,” Sikkema wrote.

With his size and weight, Boston has the chance to dominate in the NFL. But one of the things that makes him stand out so much is the fact that he is able to maneuver his large frame with ease, making fluid movements and quick changes on a dime.

Denzel Boston is such a beast Top 5 WR in the 2026 class pic.twitter.com/lTSfAto4G1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 18, 2025

Throughout multiple scouting reports, analysts have noted that he is a fluid receiver with a resilient ability to pull away from all kinds of defenders. This would lead to an explosive offense, something that could be a secret weapon for Cleveland and its younger players.

Creating separation from his opponents is huge, and Boston’s movements are the main thing that will attract Cleveland. Obviously, the Browns will have a few people on their radar in the months ahead, but keeping Boston in the mix would be a smart idea for a team that is attempting to improve its offense.

