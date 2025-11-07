Browns Nation

Friday, November 7, 2025
Tommy Rees Has A Clear Goal With Browns’ Offense

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Tommy Rees was recently handed a big opportunity by the Cleveland Browns, but it comes with a lot of risk and pressure. Earlier this week, it was announced that Rees was given play-calling duties from head coach Kevin Stefanski as the Browns came off their bye.

With Rees now in charge of calling plays, the Browns could perform differently on the field, but not that differently. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Nathan Zegura said that Rees will inject something new into the team, but it won’t be drastically different from what fans see now.

Most importantly, Rees has a singular goal of improving the Browns’ passing offense as quickly as possible.

“You’re not getting a new playbook… It’ll be similar to what we’ve always done you might get different sequencing. The goal is to get this passing offense more explosive,” Zegura said.

Rees will get his first chance to show what he can do this Sunday when the Browns play against the New York Jets. Understandably, most people expect the Browns to take down the Jets.

Although Stefanski will still have a voice when it comes to play-calling, he has said that Rees will make the final decision. That may be just what the Browns need, because their offense has been painfully lacking all season long and something needs to change. They are 31st in the league when it comes to total offense, averaging 263.5 yards per game.

They are also 30th in scoring, with just 15.8 points per game. Rees has his work cut out for him, especially with so much confusion and uncertainty around the quarterback position. He obviously has the full faith of Stefanski and the ownership, but if things don’t get better soon, his tenure as play-caller could be a short one.

Brandon Marcus
Browns Nation