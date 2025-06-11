Browns Continue Surprising QB Trend In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation continues to evolve in unexpected ways during minicamp sessions.

While veteran Joe Flacco and highly touted rookie Shedeur Sanders entered as presumed frontrunners, the distribution of practice repetitions tells a different story about the team’s approach to the competition.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has orchestrated a measured strategy that keeps everyone guessing.

Flacco sat out the opening day entirely and maintained a limited workload on Day 2, completing just 3 of 7 passes with one touchdown.

Sanders also saw reduced opportunities and finished 8-for-9 with a touchdown.

The real beneficiaries of this approach have been Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel, who continue to see surprisingly see the most reps.

Pickett capitalized on his chances on day 1 with 6 of 10 completions and three touchdowns, though Gabriel struggled initially at 7 of 18 with one score.

Sanders demonstrated his accuracy and decision making throughout the early sessions, showcasing the traits that made him a coveted prospect.

Stefanski has remained diplomatic about the process, emphasizing that current snap distributions reflect installation priorities rather than depth chart decisions.

The focus centers on offensive system comprehension and timing development across the entire quarterback room.

With one minicamp session remaining before the summer break, the Browns face crucial evaluation time.

Training camp will likely provide clearer indications of the true competition dynamics, but the current trend suggests no predetermined favorites exist in this quarterback race.

