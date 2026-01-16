Browns Coordinator Set For Second Interview

The Cleveland Browns are undoubtedly very familiar with one of their top head coaching candidates, but it doesn’t hurt to keep gathering as much information as possible. With such an important decision to be made, every effort must be taken to get it right.

Jim Schwartz has been the Browns’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons and is a strong contender to replace former boss Kevin Stefanski as head coach. It is a consideration he has earned thanks to his unit’s strong play on some disappointing teams overall.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, Schwartz is reportedly set for a second interview.

“Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will get a second head coach interview with the team on Sunday, a league source told cleveland.com,” Cabot wrote.

Schwartz was among the first candidates to interview for the job, back on Jan. 8, the same day as Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. While Schwartz was seen as a legitimate option, Rees’ meeting has been described as more of a courtesy.

Several other coaches have interviewed since then, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. It is unknown if there are any more first interviews to come, though the Browns have requested to speak to Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

Monken, a former Browns assistant, was thought to already be off the board, as he reportedly was going to stay with John Harbaugh when he became the head coach of the New York Giants. However, NFL insider Peter Schrager is reporting that Monken will also have a second interview with the Browns.

It has not been revealed if anyone other than Schwartz and Monken has been granted a second interview. That could make them the potential frontrunners.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry is leading an NFL coaching search for the first time, and some people aren’t sure that he’ll be successful, so perhaps interviewing someone like Schwartz, whom he is already familiar with, multiple times will help him in his process.

